Ronaldo’s World Cup dream ends as Spain reach quarterfinals

The Round of 16 match was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and officiated by English referee Anthony Taylor.

The breakthrough came in first-half stoppage time of the second half. Midfielder Mikel Merino scored in the 90+1st minute, sealing Spain’s place in the last eight.

The defeat marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup campaign, which is expected to be the final World Cup appearance of his career. The 41-year-old Portuguese star was playing in his sixth FIFA World Cup.

Spain will face the winner of the United States-Belgium Round of 16 match in the quarterfinals.

To note, Argentina are the reigning world champions after defeating France on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway stunned Brazil 2-1, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.