Haaland's double knocks Brazil out of World Cup

The Round of 16 match was held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, USA.

Brazil had an early chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 14th minute, but Bruno Guimarães failed to convert from the penalty spot.

Erling Haaland's brace sends Norway to the quarter-finals! 👊#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 5, 2026

The deadlock was finally broken in the 79th minute when Haaland scored for Norway. The striker doubled his tally in the 90th minute, putting the Scandinavian side firmly in control.

Brazil pulled one back deep into stoppage time when substitute Neymar converted a penalty in the 90+10th minute, but the comeback fell short, and Norway held on for a historic victory.

History for Norway 🇳🇴



They have qualified for the @FIFAWorldCup quarter-finals for the first time ever, following their 2-1 win over Brazil. pic.twitter.com/lNpcvAwO2C — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 5, 2026

The win advances Norway to the World Cup quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the Round of 16 matchup between England and Mexico. Brazil, meanwhile, has been eliminated from the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France and Morocco had advanced to the first quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.