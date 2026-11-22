The Portuguese forward put Al Nassr ahead in the 14th minute and struck the post with a penalty four minutes later. Wenderson Galeno equalized in first-half stoppage time before Ivan Toney converted a penalty and Roger Ibañez added a third for Al Ahli. The Saudi Pro League recorded the result as a Matchweek 9 fixture.

“This is our DNA,” Al Ahli defender Merih Demiral told the Saudi Pro League after being named player of the match.

The result left Al Nassr third in the league standings with 28 points from 12 matches, two behind leaders Al Hilal. Al Ahli moved up to fourth with 24 points.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, announced his retirement from international football and shared a farewell video on Instagram.