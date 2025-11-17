Introduced after halftime by then-manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, Ronaldo entered the match in the 46th minute, marking the start of one of the most prolific careers in world football. Portugal won that game 1–0, with Simao Sabrosa scoring the decisive goal, but it was the young winger’s arrival that would later redefine his national team’s history.

Since that debut, Ronaldo has made 221 appearances, scored 138 goals, and provided 45 assists, all Portuguese records. He has guided the national team to the Euro 2016 title and two UEFA Nations League victories (2019 and 2025), while also featuring in five World Cups, scoring eight goals. His closest rival, Lionel Messi, remains far behind on the international scoring chart.

Speaking at the Tourism Summit in Riyadh, Ronaldo confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held across Canada, Mexico and the United States, will be his last. “Definitely, yes. I will be 41 years old and I think this will be the moment in the big competition,” he said, adding that he intends to play “one or two years” more before retiring.

Ronaldo, now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has scored 953 career goals for club and country and continues his pursuit of the symbolic 1,000-goal milestone.

Photo credit: Anadolu

European football enjoys a weekend to remember

European football delivered a series of memorable results over the weekend, highlighted by emphatic victories and historic returns to the global stage.

Portugal responded to recent setbacks with a commanding 9–1 victory over Armenia, securing first place in Group F. Despite the absence of suspended captain Ronaldo, the team delivered a dynamic performance, featuring hat tricks from midfielders Bruno Fernandes and João Neves. Contributions from Renato Veiga, Gonçalo Ramos and Francisco Conceição underscored Portugal’s renewed confidence after a difficult period marked by a draw with Hungary and a defeat to Ireland.

Rúben Neves emphasized the squad’s collective determination: “The most important thing was to qualify for the World Cup. The team always comes before the individual.”

Another major headline came from Oslo, where Norway defeated Italy 4–1, securing their first World Cup participation since 1998. Erling Haaland continued his remarkable qualifying campaign with two goals, bringing his tally to 16.

“It’s indescribable, absolutely crazy. The way we did it is incredible,” Haaland said. Captain Martin Ødegaard echoed the significance of the achievement for Norwegian football.

Another pivotal result emerged in Rijeka, where Croatia came from behind to defeat the Faroe Islands 3–1, securing their position atop Group L with a match to spare. The comeback victory reaffirmed Croatia’s consistency and ensured their early passage toward the 2026 finals.

Elsewhere, Ireland took a playoff spot with a 3–2 win over Hungary, driven by a hat trick from Troy Parrott, who had also scored in Ireland’s recent upset over Portugal.

In Group D, France confirmed qualification, while England completed a flawless campaign, scoring 22 goals and conceding none. Captain Harry Kane noted: “I think it’s one of the best bands we’ve ever had.”

As qualification nears its final stage, Europe’s leading teams have strengthened their positions for the global tournament. So FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers UEFA are England, France, Croatia, Norway, and Portugal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a number of prominent football players faced a wave of controversy due to fraud allegations.