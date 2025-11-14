Football in turmoil: Iniesta fraud probe follows Turkish betting scandal

Last week, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced the suspension of 1,024 players across all divisions after evidence surfaced of widespread betting activity, including 27 players from the Süper Lig. Those accused have been referred to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK).

In a statement, the TFF said it was acting “to protect the integrity of Turkish football,” adding that violations of fair play would be met with “the strictest sanctions.” Matches in the third and fourth divisions have been postponed for two weeks, while top-tier games continue under increased monitoring.

While Turkish authorities confront what they describe as one of the largest betting scandals in national sports history, another high-profile case has emerged thousands of kilometers away, involving one of football’s most respected figures.

Iniesta denies fraud allegations in Peru

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into Andrés Iniesta, former FC Barcelona midfielder and Spain’s 2010 World Cup hero, for alleged involvement in an aggravated fraud scheme exceeding $600,000. The case concerns his company NSN and its South American subsidiary NSN Sudamérica, accused of using Iniesta’s name and image to raise funds for concerts and sports events that were never held.

Screenshot from video / youtube.com/@HEsports12

A complaint by Gucho Entertainment S.A.C. and several investors claims that the projects, including the Upa Upa Fest and a legends’ football match, failed to materialize, leaving investors with heavy losses. Only one event reportedly took place, generating a financial deficit that led to the company’s liquidation in mid-2024.

The prosecutors allege that NSN Sudamérica, created in April 2023 with partners Paul Valderrama Rubio and Carlos Gómez Pintor, was used to attract investments under false pretenses. Iniesta, however, has denied any wrongdoing.

In an official statement, NSN said: “We categorically deny the accusations published in recent hours. We regret that such information was maliciously disseminated to exploit the image of a public figure. We trust that the Peruvian justice system will clarify this situation soon.”

Businessman Emilio Lozano, one of the complainants, told Spain’s Antena 3 that investors were left without answers after the company’s abrupt closure. “Only one event happened, then everything disappeared,” he said.

So far, Iniesta has not personally commented. The Peruvian case remains in the early stages, but legal experts note it could affect the image of a player long regarded as a model of professionalism.

Iniesta, who retired in 2024 after his final stint with Emirates Club in the UAE, has faced previous financial scrutiny. In 2018, Spain’s Tax Agency accused him of VAT irregularities worth €71,000, though he was later cleared. His family business, Bodegas Iniesta, continues to operate despite years of losses exceeding €4 million.

Famous players also touched by scandal

Iniesta’s case adds to a long list of footballers who have faced legal and financial trouble off the pitch. Over the past decade, some of the sport’s biggest stars — Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and José Mourinho among them — have been investigated for tax evasion and fraud.

In 2016, Spain’s Supreme Court convicted Lionel Messi and his father of defrauding the state of €4.1 million between 2007 and 2009. Messi received a 21-month suspended sentence and a fine of €252,000. “It was very hard because I was the first,” Messi later said. “They started with me, and then they went after everyone else.”

Screenshot from video / youtube.com/@BeanymanSports

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo faced similar charges, accused of evading €14.7 million from 2011 to 2014. In 2019, he paid €18.8 million to settle the case and avoided prison through a two-year suspended sentence.

Photo credit: Burak Akbulut / Anadolu

Brazilian forward Neymar was once Spain’s largest tax debtor, accused of owing €34.6 million related to his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. Although Spanish courts dropped the charges in 2022, Brazil’s tax authorities still seek €18.2 million in unpaid taxes.

Other players, including Radamel Falcao, Luka Modrić, Xabi Alonso, and José Mourinho, have also faced investigations, most resolving their cases through settlements.

Experts trace the roots of these scandals to Spain’s “Beckham Law”, introduced in 2003 to attract foreign talent with favorable tax rates. When the law was later restricted, some players began using offshore companies to manage image rights and reduce taxable income, a practice that drew the attention of Spanish tax inspectors.

“Authorities have strengthened oversight of footballers and their companies to determine whether these entities are legitimate or simply fronts for tax evasion,” said Carlos Cruzado, president of Spain’s Gestha Union of Tax Inspectors.

A growing challenge for world football

From the betting crisis in Türkiye to the Peruvian investigation into Iniesta and the financial scandals involving football’s biggest names, the global game faces renewed questions about integrity and transparency.

Analysts warn that while the sport’s popularity continues to grow, the repeated emergence of corruption, tax evasion, and fraud cases risks undermining public trust.

“Football’s reputation depends not only on what happens on the pitch,” noted Madrid-based sports lawyer José Ramón Presa, “but also on how its heroes conduct themselves beyond it.”

For millions of fans, these scandals serve as a reminder that fame and fortune often come with ethical responsibility. Whether through gambling, financial misconduct, or false representation, the consequences of such actions extend far beyond the field, threatening the credibility of the world’s most beloved sport.

Earlier, it was reported that Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become the first billionaire footballer, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.