Ronaldo becomes first player to score at six World Cups

The milestone was confirmed following Portugal’s match against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup, which is being held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Group stage match in Houston saw Ronaldo open the scoring in the 6th minute, making him the first player ever to score in six separate editions of the tournament.

Ronaldo previously scored at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups, totaling eight goals: one each in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022, and four in 2018.

At the 2022 World Cup, Ronaldo became the first player to score in five editions of the competition, surpassing Brazil’s Pelé and Germany’s Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler, who had each scored in four.

On June 17, Argentina’s Lionel Messi matched that record, having also appeared in six World Cups and scored in five of them.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Portugal had secured a dominant 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage.