Ronaldo brace powers Portugal to 5-0 win over Uzbekistan at World Cup 2026

The Group K match at NRG Stadium in Houston ended with a 5-0 win for the Portuguese side.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Nuno Mendes doubled Portugal’s lead in the 17th minute. Just before halftime, Ronaldo struck again in the 39th minute to complete his brace.

In the second half, Uzbekistan conceded an own goal when goalkeeper Abduvokhid Nematov turned the ball into his own net in the 60th minute. Rafael Leão sealed the final score in the 87th minute.

Uzbekistan briefly found the net in the first half, but VAR disallowed Azizjon Ganiev’s goal for a foul in the build-up.

After two rounds, Portugal strengthened their position in the group, while Uzbekistan remained without points.

In the final group-stage matches, Portugal will face Colombia, while Uzbekistan take on DR Congo. Both games are scheduled for June 28.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi, had become the all-time leading goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup, setting a new tournament record.