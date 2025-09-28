Romit Biosphere Reserve becomes part of UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves

This recognition highlights Tajikistan’s efforts in promoting sustainable development, preserving biodiversity, and ensuring the balance between nature conservation and human activity.

Romit, located in a unique ecological zone, is home to diverse ecosystems, endemic species, and traditional land-use practices.

Its new status will strengthen scientific research, environmental education, and sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.

It should be recalled that on September 17, 2025, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon instructed the National Commission of Tajikistan for UNESCO and the Committee for Environmental Protection to take practical steps in 2026 to secure Romit’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Earlier, it was reported that the UNESCO added 26 new biosphere reserves, including 2 in China.