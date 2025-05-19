Romania elections: Dan wins with 53,72% in advanced counting

The counting of the national votes has already exceeded 90 percent. His opponent, the candidate of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion, obtained 46,28 percent, or 4.128.225 votes. Over 11,6 million Romanians voted in the runoff of the presidential elections.

The presidential elections in Romania were won by “a community that wants profound change”. This was stated by Nicusor Dan, mayor of Bucharest and independent presidential candidate who, according to exit polls, defeated his opponent from the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (Aur), George Simion, in the run-off today.

“Elections are not about politicians, elections are about communities. And in today’s elections, a community of Romanians won that wants profound change, that wants the functioning of state institutions, the reduction of corruption, a prosperous economic environment, a society of dialogue and not of hatred”, Dan said less than an hour after the closing of the polls.

“I would like to thank the tens of thousands of Romanians who have supported this idea all these weeks. They have shown the impressive strength of Romanian society. In difficult times we must remember the strength of this society,” he continued. “There is a community that lost today’s elections, that is rightly outraged by the way politics has been conducted in Romania, that believes that the solution is revolution and it is our duty to convince these people that the solution is the reform of the judiciary and the administration, so that Romania can move forward,” he added, referring to his challenger’s electorate. “Our task is to fight for one Romania, not for two Romanias,” Dan said, calling for unity.

