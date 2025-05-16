Eurozone reports $41.2B trade surplus in March, beating forecasts

The figure significantly rose from a €24 billion surplus in the previous month, and came well above market forecasts of a €17.5 billion surplus.

The eurozone's exports to the rest of the world climbed 13.6% year-on-year in March to €279.8 billion, while imports gained 8.8% to €243 billion.

Meanwhile, the EU saw a foreign trade surplus of €35.3 billion in March.

The US was the largest recipient of EU exports with €71.4 billion, up 59.5% on an annual basis.

The significant jump in exports to the US coincided with the uncertainty caused by the US' tariff hikes, with a surge in exports to the country before the tariffs took effect.

On the other hand, EU exports to China fell 10.1% in the same period to €17.9 billion.

China was the largest importer to the EU in March, accounting for €48.6 billion, up 15.8% year-on-year.

Imports from Türkiye jumped 13.5% in March to reach €9.2 billion.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA20, represents member states that use the bloc's single currency, the euro, while the EU27 includes all of its member countries.

