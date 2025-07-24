Roman Sklyar chairs regular meeting of Investment Headquarters

The meeting focused on the issues of implementation of investment projects in agro-industrial sector.

The participants approved the main terms of the Agreement on Investments on two important agro-industrial projects.

The first project is the construction of a deep grain processing complex jointly with Türkiye’s Tiryaki Agro company with a projected annual capacity of 250,000 tons of processed wheat and 80,000 tons of peas. The project is expected to attract a total of 160 billion tenge of investments.

The second project provides for construction of an agro-chemical complex for the production of fertilizers and pesticides together with another Turkish company YDA Group. The capacity of the enterprise is estimated at 150 tons of products per annum with the investments reaching 168 billion tenge.

Both projects aim at the development of deep processing of agricultural raw materials, ensuring food security, import substitution, and expansion of the high-value added product line.

Photo credit: gov.kz

With the annual grain procurement volumes in Kazakhstan at 16-17 million tonnes and given that about a third is exported, the development of domestic processing sector, covering up to 260 types of products, unveils additional opportunities for diversification of economy and sustainable growth of the agro-industrial complex.

The Investment Headquarters continues working to form a favorable investment climate with a special attention given to the improvement of regulatory-legal framework, reduction of administrative barriers, and ensuring stable conditions for the implementation of investment initiatives in priority sectors of economy.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is set to launch soft-window facilities for farmers up to 100 billion tenge. The favorable credit programs are developed in line with the President’s task to double gross agricultural output and aimed at boosting cattle breeding and supporting enterprises with working assets.