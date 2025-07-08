Kazakhstan to launch soft-window facilities for farmers up to 100 billion tenge

The favorable credit programs are developed in line with the President’s task to double gross agricultural output and aimed at boosting cattle breeding and supporting enterprises with working assets.

The first program provides for 50 billion tenge for cattle and small ruminants breeding. Farmers will receive long-term credits at the rate of 5% per annum.

The second is aimed at the replenishment of current assets. Its budget also stands at 50 billion tenge with a rate of no more than 5% per annum.

Earlier the Minister since the beginning of the year, the country's head count of cattle jumped by 23.4% up to 9.6 million, small stock increased by 7.8% up to 26.3 million, horse population rose by 12.2% up to 5 million, camel stock by 8.5% up to 321,300, and poultry population by 2.2% up to 47,7000.