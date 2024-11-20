You challenged me in ways no one else could, Roger Federer tells retiring Rafael Nadal

Recall that Rafael Nadal of Spain ends his professional career this week.

Photo credit: Tiempo de Tenis' X account

“As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I've got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional. Let's start with the obvious: you beat me a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game, even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge,” Roger Federer posted.

Additionally, in the post, Federer referenced the rituals that Nadal is known for.

“I'm not a very superstitious person, but you took it to the next level. Your whole process. All those rituals. Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear... All of it with the highest intensity. Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique-it was so you. And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more,” the post reads.