Brown bears spotted at Kolsay Lakes National Park

Park rangers captured the footage of a Tian Shan brown bear with her two cubs during a wildlife survey.

Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

These bears inhabit the densely forested mountain slopes of the park.

The park administration advises visitors to keep a safe distance and avoid disturbance in case of a bear encounter.

It’s worth noting that all species included in the Red Book of Kazakhstan are protected by the state.

