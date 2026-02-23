Rodrigo Duterte faces crimes against humanity hearing in The Hague

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity linked to deadly crackdowns carried out during his tenure as mayor of Davao and later as president. The hearing at The Hague is not a full trial but allows prosecutors to outline their case. Judges have 60 days to decide whether to confirm the charges.

Rights groups and victims’ families described Duterte’s March arrest as a long-awaited step toward justice.

Duterte waived his right to attend the hearing, telling judges he did not wish to participate in proceedings “that I will forget within minutes. I am old, tired, and frail.” He has dismissed the accusations as an “outrageous lie.”

Last month, ICC judges ruled the 80-year-old former leader fit to stand trial, after earlier health concerns delayed proceedings.

Supporters, including Vice President Sara Duterte, have criticized the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for surrendering him to the court. Critics fear a return to similar policies if another Duterte rises to power

Police report more than 6,000 deaths during the campaign, while human rights groups estimate the toll could reach 30,000.

