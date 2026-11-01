Rockstar reveals major music lineup for GTA VI festival

Titled Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, the event will take place on November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami, according to Rockstar Games. Presented in partnership with PlayStation and produced by the team behind III Points, it will feature two stages of live performances.

The lineup includes Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Sofaygo, Cardi B, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Justice (DJ set), Metro Boomin, Tainy, Rauw & Friends, Suero, Nick León B2B DJ Python, Prospa B2B Skream and The Dare B2B Fcukers (DJ set).

Fans seeking to enter the pre-sale lottery must have an active DICE account with up-to-date information and register through the event website. The lottery closes at 4 p.m. ET on November 10, with tickets available for purchase on November 11. Each pre-sale code allows the purchase of up to two tickets.

Rockstar has also directed fans to the game's official music section for details about its in-game radio stations, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album and Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score, including listening, pre-save and pre-order options.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that GTA+ members could get a free Grotti Itali RSX sports car, as well as vehicle paints, clothing, artwork and discounts, as part of November's membership benefits.