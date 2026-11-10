Rockstar offers GTA+ members free sports car through Dec. 9

Rockstar Games announced on November 6 that the Grotti Itali RSX is available free of charge at The Vinewood Car Club showroom through December 9.

Members can also customize their vehicles with free White Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paint and White Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint, available at Vehicle Workshops across Los Santos.

Other free items include the Pop Art Revere Collar shirt and the Sod Off painting by Gunter Merril, which members can use to decorate their in-game mansions.

The monthly benefits also include free weapon finishes for the Blagueurs Baseball Bat and Snakeskin Knife, available at the Gun Van. Members can purchase body armor and ammunition, including Mk II Ammo, at 75% off, with the discounts stacking with existing Gun Van markdowns.

Additional bonuses are available through December 9, including double GTA$ and RP rewards on Import/Export Sell Missions. Members can also get discounts on Warehouses and Vehicle Warehouses, twice-as-fast staff sourcing of Special Cargo, and double GTA$ and RP on Contact Missions. The latter bonus increases to four times the usual rewards from November 12 to December 2.

GTA+ also provides recurring benefits, including a monthly GTA$500,000 deposit into members' Maze Bank accounts upon billing and exclusive Member-only Shark Cards with an additional 15% GTA$ bonus.

Through the Vinewood Club App, players can manage their businesses, collect outstanding earnings and request vehicles directly from their in-game phones.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that digital preloading of Grand Theft Auto VI would begin on November 10 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, allowing players to download the game ahead of its November 19 release.