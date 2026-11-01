GTA 6 preloading begins Nov. 10 on PS5 and Xbox

On PlayStation 5, preloading will start at midnight local time on November 10. Xbox Series X/S users worldwide can begin downloading the game at 12 a.m. GMT on the same day.

The preload file will require up to 212 GB of storage, depending on the device. Physical code-in-box editions for both consoles should become available from retailers beginning November 12.

Rockstar Games has advised players to ensure they have sufficient storage space before preloading begins. Instructions for downloading the game are available on the Rockstar Support website.

The company also said a printable cover art poster and map of Leonida would be available as free digital downloads on the game's official website from November 19. A double-sided physical version of the poster will be available through the Rockstar Store shortly after launch for $0.99 or as a free gift with any purchase.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French electronic music duo Justice had composed the original score for Grand Theft Auto VI, with a 30-track album scheduled for release on December 11, 2026.