Rockstar’s next PS5 games: GTA 6, RDR2 and GTA IV in focus

Rockstar announced in November 2025 that GTA VI would be delayed from May 26 to November 19, 2026, to allow more time to meet players’ quality expectations. The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, which includes modern-day Vice City. It is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Red Dead Redemption 2 could receive a current-generation upgrade for PS5. The update could bring improved graphics and higher frame rates, although these features have not been officially confirmed. Reports also suggest that the updated version could arrive before a possible re-release of Grand Theft Auto IV. Rockstar has not announced either project.

Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 follows outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang in the final years of the American Wild West. Grand Theft Auto IV, released in 2008, centers on Niko Bellic and his arrival in Liberty City.

Another confirmed project is the remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, which Remedy Entertainment is developing in partnership with Rockstar Games. The two original games are being remade as a single title for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. No release date has been announced.

While GTA VI and the Max Payne remakes are confirmed projects, the reported GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption 2 upgrades remain unconfirmed. Rockstar has not announced release dates for either potential re-release.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Rockstar Games unveiled the third trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, streamed on Netflix ahead of the game’s scheduled launch on November 19, 2026.