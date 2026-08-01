Rockstar Games releases third GTA VI trailer and reveals first gameplay footage

The video cannot currently be published on other platforms, but it will be made available elsewhere shortly.

See the next evolution in the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series.



Watch Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. Now on Netflix: https://t.co/VCJ6pfo51M pic.twitter.com/KqpCjOSgDF — Netflix (@netflix) August 27, 2026

On standard consoles, GTA 6 will run at 30 FPS, while the Pro version will support 40 FPS. The gameplay demonstration was recorded on a base PlayStation 5.

The new game will feature:

The world map can now be explored in full 3D.

The open world will feature a wide variety of animals.

Car theft has been turned into a separate mini-game involving lockpicking.

Interiors have become significantly more interactive. For example, players can open the refrigerator door and choose a specific item.

The developers showcased shootouts, hand-to-hand combat and police chases.

More than 600,000 animations will be recorded for the game.

Characters will be able to change their physiques by building muscle at the gym or, conversely, gaining weight. Workouts themselves will also be presented as mini-games, similar to those in GTA: San Andreas.

The developers demonstrated parachuting over the city.

NPCs will react to players’ behavior in more varied and realistic ways. They may simply respond to provocation or start a fight if the player repeatedly violates their personal space.

Players will be able to host full-fledged livestreams for their followers.

Electric scooters will be added to the game.

Relationships between the main characters will develop through shared activities. They will be able to play pool, visit restaurants, ride bicycles, take part in heists and text each other on their phones.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that this is one of Rockstar Games’ final major showcases of the game ahead of its release. GTA 6 is still scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.