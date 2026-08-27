Rockstar Games addresses GTA VI leak ahead of official gameplay reveal

The company said the leaked videos were not how it intended players to see the game after years of development. Rockstar also apologized for the time it has taken to complete the game and prepare official details and gameplay footage.

Despite the leak, Rockstar said it was “very excited” for fans to see an extended look at GTA VI on Thursday, August 27, at 3 p.m. ET. The footage will premiere on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET as part of the company’s partnership with the streaming platform, before being released on Rockstar’s official YouTube channel and the GTA VI website at 9 p.m. ET.

The extended look is expected to offer more insight into the game and its protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

Rockstar acknowledged that the leaked footage may affect the intended experience by revealing spoilers, but urged fans to wait for the official release on November 19.

The statement came on Wednesday, August 26, after a group called CyberLeek posted footage that appeared to be from a GTA VI test build.

Rockstar thanked fans who had sent messages of support following the leak, saying their words had meant “more to this team than you can imagine.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that multiple GTA VI gameplay clips had surfaced online ahead of the highly anticipated release.