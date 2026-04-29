Robots, drones, and AI: Qostanai Tech festival wows visitors

According to the organizers, the Qostanai Tech festival brought together developers, educational organizations, university students, and schoolchildren. The focus was on the practical application of technologies.

One of the most interesting zones was the agrotechnology area, where a company showcased a drone for spraying crops. The device can treat up to 8 hectares of crops in 6–10 minutes. After a flight, the battery is easily replaced.

"Particular emphasis is placed on economic efficiency. When using traditional machinery, crop losses can reach up to 8% due to mechanical damage to crops, whereas the drone eliminates such risks. Only two specialists are needed to operate the equipment, and treating a field of about 400 hectares takes roughly 10 hours," said Danil Mitenov, the drone company representative.

Photo credit: Berdibolat Korkembayev

In the educational solutions section, alongside laboratory equipment and robotics complexes, digital safety systems were also on display, including sensors that detect bullying in schools.

"The operation principle is based on infrared technology, designed to monitor potentially conflict situations in school premises. The system records the number of people and the duration of their presence, sending alerts to teachers when parameters deviate from the assigned parameters. Pilot implementation has already been carried out in several regions of the country," said Karym Kazmukan, a representative of Stem Academia.

Photo credit: Berdibolat Korkembayev

Visitors were especially interested in an AI-powered digital educational platform.

"A digital platform that transforms the educational process through AI: from test preparation to result analysis," the developers explained.

The platform is designed for both students and teachers. Students can take tests, analyze errors, and fill in knowledge gaps with AI-generated recommendations. Nail Kuanysh, project manager at Edoox, demonstrated how the website works.

The festival also featured a drone sports zone. Visitors were given the chance to play "dronesoccer" — a team game in which participants control drones to complete tasks similar to those in football. This sport is still in its early stages of development in Kazakhstan.

In addition to technological innovations, the festival also offered entertainment and cultural zones.

Motorsports and race car demonstrations also drew significant attention. There were face-painting zones and interactive chemistry experiments that allowed visitors to learn the basics of science playfully.

Photo credit: Berdibolat Korkembayev

The festival resonated deeply with visitors.

"The event allowed me to learn about modern technologies and see their practical application," said Batyrzhan Mumenov, an architecture student.

In addition, the festival highlighted the development of industrial tourism in the region. This involves launching excursion routes to enterprises in the Kostanay region, including the Allur, KIA, and Agromash plants. Visitors will see the full production cycle, from vehicle assembly to finished product. Such excursions will be organized on an ongoing basis.

The first to tour the industrial zones as part of a delegation were Kostanay region governor Kumar Aksakalov, festival guests, speakers, and media representatives.

Photo credit: Berdibolat Korkembayev

The Qostanai Tech festival demonstrated that modern technological solutions are being actively introduced into key sectors — education, agriculture, and industry — thereby laying the foundation for the region's further development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan greenlighted 20 digital transformation roadmaps.