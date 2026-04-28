AI-First: Kazakhstan greenlights 20 digital transformation roadmaps

According to Madiyev, 20 such roadmaps have already been approved. They span 72 industries and sectors from manufacturing, energy, and agriculture to transport, logistics, education, and healthcare.

Each roadmap includes:

key digital challenges;

a plan for implementing AI solutions;

socio-economic effects and KPIs up to 2027.

"A unified architectural approach has been applied, based on the AI-First principle — prioritizing the use of artificial intelligence when designing processes. This approach has been posted on the e-government architecture portal and is available to everyone. I want to point out that the approved roadmaps are mandatory for all central government agencies," the minister said.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan is developing the Digital Qazaqstan nationwide digitalization strategy.