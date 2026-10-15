Robot dogs deployed in Astana to help police spot wanted suspects

The capital is leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure public security. The robotic units are utilized in shopping malls and crowded public areas, assisting police officers in keeping watch over public order. Artificial intelligence serves as an advanced tool for preempting security risks.

"The robot dogs are equipped with AI-powered video cameras, making it possible to monitor their surroundings and transmit video information in real time directly to the Operations Control Center," police said. "This enables officers to quickly assess the situation in public places and take timely and appropriate action when necessary."

One of the technology's key capabilities is helping identify wanted individuals. The AI system integrated into the robotic units performs real-time facial matching. When a match is flagged, an alert is automatically dispatched to the Operations Control Center.

Law enforcement officials said the technology improves police response times and provides vital support in tracking down wanted individuals. A safe city is not only about preserving public order but also preempting potential threats, responding swiftly to incidents, and protecting the peace and security of every citizen. Capital police continue to deploy state-of-the-art technology to ensure public safety.

As reported earlier, South Korea’s Defense Ministry opened the military’s first artificial intelligence transformation base to train humanoid and multi-legged robots for hazardous missions, aiming to improve operational efficiency and reduce risks to troops.