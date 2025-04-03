Roblox launches partnership with Google to introduce video ads

According to an official statement from both companies, Roblox will implement user-targeted ads, providing more personalized and engaging advertising experiences. Video ads, powered by Google's advertising technology, will be played within games on the Roblox platform.

Unlike traditional advertising formats, users will be rewarded with virtual bonuses for interacting with ad content. These bonuses can be used to purchase virtual items, upgrades, or other in-game privileges. To seamlessly blend into the virtual environment, players will see ads in various formats, such as on billboards or on screens during virtual sports events.

This innovation is expected to impact not only users but also content creators. Developers will be able to integrate ads into their games while earning additional revenue, opening up new monetization opportunities on the Roblox platform. Google will also provide its partners the ability to target ads based on users' interests and preferences.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Google bought cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion.