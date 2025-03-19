Google buys cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion

Wiz, an Israeli-founded startup, provides cloud security for Microsoft, Amazon, and others. Valued at $16 billion in late 2024, it was eyeing an IPO before this deal. If approved, the purchase will surpass Google’s $12.5 billion Motorola buy in 2012.

“We expect this change to enable us to execute and innovate even faster,” said Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport. “Becoming part of Google Cloud is effectively strapping a rocket to our backs.”

The deal may face antitrust scrutiny, but Google assures Wiz will remain a multicloud platform, offering services on AWS, Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

Google, already battling two antitrust cases, has been expanding its cloud security efforts, acquiring Siemplify and Mandiant in 2022. Adding Wiz further strengthens its position against Microsoft’s cybersecurity struggles.

Earlier, it was reported that Google is backing the construction of seven small nuclear reactors in the U.S. to meet its AI power needs and support nuclear energy growth. Built by startup Kairos Power, the reactors will generate 500 megawatts by the decade’s end, with Google set to buy the electricity.