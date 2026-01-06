Roblox introduces mandatory age verification using identity documents

Under the new rules, users must confirm their age using an official identity document or undergo biometric verification via Face ID in order to unlock text and voice chats, as well as gain access to the platform’s full range of features.

According to the developers, the measure is aimed at enhancing safety and protecting minors. Age verification will become a mandatory requirement for using Roblox’s social features, including communication with other players and participation in multiplayer modes.

The company noted that data provided during the verification process is handled in compliance with privacy requirements and is not used beyond age confirmation. Users who do not complete the verification will still be able to access basic gameplay features, but without chats and certain social functions.

