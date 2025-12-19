No Roblox ban planned in Kazakhstan

“Regarding Roblox, we have not approached either the App Store or Google Play. At this stage, we are not considering any restrictions on access to or the blocking of Roblox. Moreover, even if future regulations introduce limits on registration for users under 16 on online platforms, Roblox does not fall under the legal definition of an online platform. As such, these measures would not affect Roblox at this time,” the vice minister said during a Senate briefing.

He also noted that the ministry has not received any complaints from parent groups regarding the platform.

