Robert Fico thanks Kazakhstan for contribution to Slovakia’s liberation in 1944-1945

He also thanked Kazakhstan for its invaluable contribution to the liberation of Slovakia in 1944-1945.

"Some one million soldiers from your country fought in the ranks of the Soviet Army. Almost 60,000 Soviet soldiers died in the battle for the liberation of Slovakia. We are deeply grateful for what was done for Slovakia in those difficult times. Your Excellency, with a deep respect we follow your efforts in the development of the country and your ambitious plan to build Just and Prosperous Kazakhstan. I constantly call on our colleagues in the European Union not to focus only on the matters within the EU, but to look at the world more broadly, to explore other countries’ experience and their achievements. We should strengthen cooperation and more actively interact with the partners across the world,” the Slovak Prime Minister said.

During the negotiations the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening of partnership and implementation of new initiatives promoting Kazakh-Slovak ties development.

Earlier, the Head of State held extended talks with the Slovak Prime Minister in Akorda.