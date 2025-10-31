Rob Jetten emerges as frontrunner to lead next Dutch government

Jetten, 38, who began his career at the national railway company ProRail before entering politics, is widely regarded as one of the most prominent young figures in Dutch politics. His party’s success marks a major shift in the country’s political landscape after the collapse of the previous coalition government.

The former coalition, which included Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV), dissolved earlier this year following disagreements over immigration policy. According to the preliminary count, both D66 and PVV secured 26 seats in the 150-member parliament, although other major parties have ruled out forming a coalition with Wilders. This dynamic makes it increasingly likely that Jetten will lead the next government.

During his campaign, Jetten emphasized unity, optimism, and a forward-looking agenda focused on climate policy, social inclusion, and European cooperation. Addressing supporters after the vote, he called for collaboration across the political spectrum and highlighted the importance of maintaining democratic stability in a time of growing polarization.

Observers describe Jetten as pragmatic and communicative, known for his calm tone during televised debates and for appealing to voters seeking consensus-oriented leadership. His campaign adopted the slogan het kan wél (“yes we can”), underlining a message of optimism and constructive politics.

While coalition talks in the Netherlands typically take weeks or months, Jetten’s D66 is expected to play a central role in forming the next government. Party members and analysts alike see his rise as signaling renewed confidence in centrist, pro-European politics in the Netherlands.

As previously reported, earlier this week the Netherlands went to the polls to elect a new parliament.