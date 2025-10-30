Dutch voters cast ballots in closely contested parliamentary elections

Polling stations opened early on Wednesday, with surveys suggesting that the Freedom Party (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, is among the frontrunners to win the largest share of seats in the 150-member House of Representatives. However, several centrist and center-left parties remain close behind, while nearly half of voters have yet to make up their minds.

Even if the Freedom Party finishes first, it is unlikely to govern alone. Under the Netherlands’ system of proportional representation, a party must secure at least 76 seats to form a majority government, making post-election coalition talks inevitable.

Many other parties have expressed reservations about cooperating with Wilders’ Freedom Party, while leaders from the center-left and liberal blocs have called for more constructive and inclusive approaches to addressing social and economic challenges.

The D66 party has gained momentum in recent polls, positioning itself as a centrist force focused on balanced migration policies and practical governance. Frans Timmermans, who heads the Labor–Green Left alliance and previously served as a European Commission vice-president, has also expressed optimism that the election could bring political renewal.

Dutch election billboards. Screenshot from video / aljazeera.com

Aside from immigration, the housing shortage - particularly affecting young people - has been one of the key concerns for voters. Rising healthcare costs and potential changes to public health coverage have also featured prominently during the campaign.

According to the electoral commission, 27 parties and more than 1,100 candidates are competing for seats in the new parliament, making it one of the most extensive ballots in the country’s history. Polls are scheduled to close at 9 p.m. local time, after which preliminary results will begin to emerge.

Earlier in June, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced his resignation at a press conference.