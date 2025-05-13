PM Bektenov tasks Agriculture Ministry to enhance locust control measures

This year, the ministry predicts locust swarms across 2.1 million hectares of croplands, according to Minister Aidarbek Saparov.

He said that 7.1 billion tenge had been allocated from the national budget for this purpose.

According to Saparov, 390 thousand hectares of land, including 368 thousand hectares in Turkistan region, 27 thousand hectares in Zhambyl region, have been treated against locusts. This work is still underway, he added.

The Prime Minister stated the need of to carry out quality monitoring, as well as preventive and protective measures together with the governors of regions.

He also tasked to regularly update the issues of locust spread and to enhance interdepartmental coordination to ensure prompt response. He especially stressed the need to focus on locust control in Turkistan and Zhambyl regions.