Road transit through Kazakhstan triples since 2020

The minister said the country's road transit sector continues to show steady growth.

"Since 2020, the volume of road transit has increased threefold," he said.

Sauranbayev noted Kazakhstan is pursuing a range of projects to support the further development of international road transport, including the rollout of a nationwide video monitoring system, continued digitalization, and the introduction of autonomous vehicles.

"Kazakhstan currently has seven international road transport corridors that ensure strategic transport connectivity. A number of major infrastructure projects are planned through 2029," Sauranbayev said.

The Ministry of Transport expects transit revenues to reach 3 trillion tenge by the end of the year, underscoring transit's growing role as one of Kazakhstan's strategic assets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had transported nearly 979.4 million passengers in the first half of 2026.