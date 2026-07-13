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    Nearly 1 bn passengers transported in Kazakhstan in H1 2026

    14:12, 13 July 2026

    Kazakhstan transported nearly 979.4 million passengers in the first half of 2026, up 5.5% year-on-year, Qazinform News Agency cites the Bureau of National Statistics.

    Nearly 1 bn passengers transported in Kazakhstan in H1 2026
    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    Passenger turnover stood at 45.3 billion passenger-kilometers, up 5.1% year-on-year.

    Passenger traffic on road and urban electric transport rose 5.7% year-on-year, while passenger turnover increased 5.1%.

    Air passenger traffic reached 7.4 million in the first half of the year, up 2.6% year-on-year, while passenger turnover stood at 15.3 billion passenger-kilometers, an increase of 7.9%.

    Rail transport, meanwhile, carried 9.2 million passengers, down 3.3% from the same period last year, although passenger turnover edged up 0.1%.

    The fastest growth in passenger turnover was recorded in the Kostanay region (62.7%), followed by Almaty (22.3%), the Akmola region (20.6%), Shymkent (19.2%), and the Almaty region (15.8%).

    Freight transport also recorded growth during the first half of the year. Cargo volumes reached 462.7 million tons, up 2% year-on-year, while freight turnover increased by the same margin to 255.8 billion ton-kilometers.

    Rail freight volumes declined 1.6% to 162.5 million tons, although freight turnover increased 4% to 146.7 billion ton-kilometers. Road and urban electric transport recorded growth, with freight volumes rising 9% and freight turnover increasing 6.4%.

    Pipeline transport saw cargo volumes decline 2% year-on-year to 128.2 million tons, while freight turnover slipped 2.4% to 84.6 billion ton-kilometers.

    Water transport also posted strong results, with inland waterway freight volumes doubling to 110,800 tons. Sea and coastal shipping carried 2.1 million tons of cargo, up 7.3% year-on-year, while freight turnover rose 19.4% to 1.05 billion ton-kilometers.

    The Zhetysu region recorded the strongest growth in freight turnover at 16.3%, followed by the Abai region at 12.2% and the Kyzylorda region at 8.7%. Freight turnover also increased by 8.5% in Astana and 0.4% in Almaty.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two railway stations in East Kazakhstan region had been reopened after modernization.

    Transport Passenger transportation Railway Flights Cargo Kazakhstan Statistics
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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