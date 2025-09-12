Road tragedy in Mangistau: One injured patient airlifted to Aktau
The condition of three indivudals injured in a recent road accident in Mangistau region remains critical. Identified as a driver and two passengers, they suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including brain contusions, fractured ribs, and broken leg bones, Kazinform News Agency reports.
One of the patients was airlifted by the sanitary aviation plane to Aktau.
“Doctors are doing everything possible to preserve their lives,” Chief of the regional healthcare department Bekbolat Izbassarov says.
“The driver is a resident of Zhanaozen. The two injured passengers are the residents of Karaganda region. A regional sanitary aviation crew was dispatched to Zhanaozen. After examination, one of them was brought to the Regional Hospital of Aktau. He was placed into the intensive care unit and his condition is estimated as critical. He is receiving a comprehensive medical care,” he noted.
Earlier it was reported that ten were killed after a minivan overturned in Mangistau region on September 11.
A criminal investigation was launched into the accident.
An operational headquarters was set up by the order of the minister of internal affairs.
“The investigation is under the control of the minister of internal affairs. The investigators are currently examining the driver's actions, the vehicle's technical condition, the route and prevailing conditions of transportation,” says the ministry’s official spokesperson Shyngys Alekeshev.
It was revealed that the passengers were heading to the Beket Ata Mosque for a pilgrimage. All of them are the citizens of Kazakhstan, who came from different regions. The ministry announced that, in close coordination with local akimats and relevant authorities, it would provide all-round support to the families of the victims and those injured, including transportation of the bodies of victims to the regions, assisting relatives in organization of funerals, and in settlement of judicial and insurance related matters.
“The ministry of internal affairs expresses its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. We urge all drivers and transport companies to prioritize safety: never allow fatigue behind the wheel or the overloading of vehicles. A single sleep-deprived driver can cause a devastating tragedy,” Shyngys Alekeshev said.