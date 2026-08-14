Road accident, cancer, and heart disease deaths fall in Kazakhstan

First Vice Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Sultangaziyev said at a ministry board meeting that overall mortality declined by 0.8%, while deaths from circulatory diseases fell by 10.9%, cancer mortality by 5%, and road accident fatalities by 20.9%. Maternal mortality also decreased by 17.5% in the first seven months of the year.

Sultangaziyev said the figures show that measures taken by the healthcare system are delivering results, stressing the need to maintain the progress and ensure equal access to quality healthcare across all regions.

Maternal and child health indicators also improved. Over the first seven months, the maternal mortality rate fell from 9.7 to 8.0 per 100,000 live births. The infant mortality rate stood at 5.93, below the target of 7.3, while neonatal mortality was 3.05, compared with a target of 4.1.

Preventive care and early diagnosis also showed positive trends. Preventive visits accounted for 33.7% of visits to primary healthcare facilities, exceeding the annual target of 27%. Cancer screening coverage rose from 37.6% to 42%, while the share of malignant tumors detected at the earliest stages, 0-I, reached 34.3%, above the target of 33.8%.

The ministry said it will focus on regions where early detection rates remain low and patient referral pathways need improvement. In the second half of the year, particular attention will also be paid to preventing pregnancy complications, improving care for women and children, and ensuring timely medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the share of domestically produced medicines and medical devices purchased by the country's single distributor reached 34.9%, exceeding the target of 32%. Real-time medicine traceability across the supply chain stood at 77%, above the annual target of 75%, allowing authorities to better monitor supplies and respond to potential shortages.

Social support for healthcare workers has also increased 6.7-fold over the past three years, with retaining doctors and other medical personnel in the regions and rural areas remaining a priority.

Of the 24 key health indicators assessed in the first half of the year, five require additional attention. Regional healthcare authorities have been instructed to analyze these areas and take measures to improve their performance.

Sultangaziyev stressed that national averages should not obscure problems in individual regions, saying the focus should be on achieving tangible improvements by the end of the year.

According to the ministry, efforts in the second half of 2026 will focus on maintaining the progress achieved and improving indicators that directly affect life expectancy and quality of life.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported on how many people are currently waiting for an organ transplant in Kazakhstan.