Kazakh wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov secures full set of World Championships medals

Kaipanov had previously won gold at the 2024 World Championships and silver in 2019.

He defeated Moldova’s Vasile Diacon with a convincing score of 13–2 in the 70kg bronze-medal match at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

In the semifinals, he lost to Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir.

This marks Kazakhstan’s second medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships.

Earlier, Assylzhan Yessengeldi claimed bronze in the 61 kg category.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers have won four medals at the U20 World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria.