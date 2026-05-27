Rizabek Aitmukhan claims gold at U20 Asian Wrestling Championships

Aitmukhan delivered a dominant performance in the 125 kg final, defeating India’s Lucky Lucky by technical superiority, 10-0, and secured the title in his new division.

On his way to the final, the Kazakh wrestler left no chance for his opponents. In the semifinals, he defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Zhargalan Budazhapov 14-4, and in the quarterfinals, he beat Uzbekistan’s Otabek Nazirboev 11-1.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh wrestlers had won two gold medals at the Asian U20 Wrestling Championships.