Riyadh’s 'Davos in the Desert' conference postponed to 2027

In a statement issued on Monday, FII Institute CEO Princess Dr. Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz said the decision reflects the institute’s commitment to its partners, members, speakers, and participants. She added that the postponement aims to ensure the milestone edition meets expectations and upholds the conference’s global standing in terms of participation, organizational standards, and overall impact.

She reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to delivering an outstanding event that celebrates a decade of achievements, strategic partnerships, and shared ambitions while reflecting the aspirations of its international community.

The institute will announce the new dates in due course. All existing registrations and partnerships will remain valid and unchanged. Its teams will continue working with stakeholders in the coming days to address inquiries and provide assistance.

Princess Dr. Maha expressed gratitude to the global community for its trust and understanding, highlighting the importance of the relationships and partnerships developed over the years. She said she looked forward to welcoming participants back to Riyadh in 2027.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU postponed the Riyadh summit amid regional tensions.