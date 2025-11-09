EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Riyadh 2025: Kazakhstan's Adilbek Mussin and Sofia Spodarenko strike gold

    23:08, 9 November 2025

    Kazakh swimmers Adilbek Mussin and Sofia Spodarenko claimed gold medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Mussin, Spodarenko
    Photo credit: NOC

    Mussin delivered an impressive performance in the men’s 50m butterfly final, clocking 23.85 seconds to take the top spot. Another Kazakh swimmer, Maxim Skazobtsov, finished just behind with 23.87 seconds, earning silver. Bronze was claimed by Egypt’s Abdelrahman Elaraby, who came in 23.90 seconds.

    In the women’s 50m butterfly, Sofia Spodarenko demonstrated remarkable speed, touching the wall first in 26.99 seconds. She was followed by Farida Osman of Egypt (27.04) and Oumy Diop of Senegal (27.31).

    Earlier, Aruna Jangeldina pocketed Kazakhstan’s first gold at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.

    Kazakhstan Sport Swimming Saudi Arabia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All