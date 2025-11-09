Riyadh 2025: Kazakhstan's Adilbek Mussin and Sofia Spodarenko strike gold

Mussin delivered an impressive performance in the men’s 50m butterfly final, clocking 23.85 seconds to take the top spot. Another Kazakh swimmer, Maxim Skazobtsov, finished just behind with 23.87 seconds, earning silver. Bronze was claimed by Egypt’s Abdelrahman Elaraby, who came in 23.90 seconds.

In the women’s 50m butterfly, Sofia Spodarenko demonstrated remarkable speed, touching the wall first in 26.99 seconds. She was followed by Farida Osman of Egypt (27.04) and Oumy Diop of Senegal (27.31).

Earlier, Aruna Jangeldina pocketed Kazakhstan’s first gold at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.