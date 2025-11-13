Kazakhstan's Dayana Darenskaya grabs bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games
10:57, 13 November 2025
Daiyana Darenskaya, representing Kazakhstan’s national karate team, won a bronze medal at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani athlete secured third place in the under-68 kg category, confidently defeating Maryam Alsalah of Saudi Arabia in the bronze medal match.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstani weightlifter Lyubov Kovalchuk has won a silver medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games.