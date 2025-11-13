EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan's Dayana Darenskaya grabs bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

    10:57, 13 November 2025

    Daiyana Darenskaya, representing Kazakhstan’s national karate team, won a bronze medal at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Dayana Darenskaya grabs bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakhstani athlete secured third place in the under-68 kg category, confidently defeating Maryam Alsalah of Saudi Arabia in the bronze medal match.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstani weightlifter Lyubov Kovalchuk has won a silver medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

    Karate Sport Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All