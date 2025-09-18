EN
    Rising star from Karaganda shines at Drone Race World Cup in Türkiye

    08:53, 18 September 2025

    A young drone pilot from Karaganda Timofey Muravyov, 11, became the first Kazakhstani to claim a podium finish at the FAI Drone Race World Cup, Kazinform News Agency reports. 

    Rising star from Karaganda shines at Drone Race World Cup in Türkiye
    Photo credit: Muravyov family's personal archive

    In the junior category (under 18), which featured around 40 athletes, Muravyov secured third place. His rivals included reigning world and national champions from China, France, and Russia.

    Rising star from Karaganda shines at Drone Race World Cup in Türkiye
    Photo credit: Muravyov family's personal archive

    “In Timofey’s group, he faced the strongest pilots — champions from different countries. But he managed to deliver the best result and finish first,” said the athlete’s father, Sergey Muravyov.

    After all the rounds, Timofey Muravyov ranked third among juniors and placed in the overall top five.

    Rising star from Karaganda shines at Drone Race World Cup in Türkiye
    Photo credit: Muravyov family's personal archive

    Timofey is now preparing for Aspanfest — Kazakhstan’s largest drone racing tournament, scheduled for October 11–12 in Astana. Later that month, he also plans to compete at an international event in Moscow.

    The FAI Drone Race World Cup brought together more than 60 of the world’s top pilots from 11 countries, including Türkiye, China, France, and the United Kingdom. 

    As reported earlier, Kazakh freestyle wrestlers have wrapped up the World Championships with two medals.

