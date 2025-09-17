Kazakh freestyle wrestlers wrap up World Championships with 2 medals

Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestlers were upset to reach the finals. The closest contender was Nurkozha Kaipanov (70 kg), who fell to Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir in the semifinals. He later redeemed himself in the bronze-medal match, defeating Moldova’s Vasile Diacon to claim third place.

Another bronze medal came from Assylzhan Yessengeldi (61 kg), who overcame Jaxen Forrest of the United States in his bronze-medal bout.

In total, Kazakhstan finished the World Championships with two bronze medals. Kamil Kurugliyev (92 kg) placed fifth.

