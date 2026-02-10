Rising river triggers emergency evacuation in S Kazakhstan

According to the regional Department for Emergency Situations, the Zhanakorgan River overflowed its banks today, washing away a dirt road leading to a recreation area in the village of Abai, Sauran district and preventing people from leaving the area on their own.

“Rescue teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan arrived promptly at the scene. Despite the strong current, they organized a crossing and evacuated those at risk. A total of 29 people, including eight children, were brought to safety, and all evacuees were transported to the city of Turkistan,” the statement said.

No injuries were reported, and medical assistance was not required.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that four people were killed in a horrific road tragedy in the Aktobe region.