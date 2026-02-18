Rio Carnival to bring in over €1 billion

Public investment is expected at €18 million, with a direct return of €43 million in service tax (ISS), according to the study.

Every year during Carnival, the city of 6.7 million residents welcomes approximately 8 million people, including 2 million tourists (an 8.2 percent increase compared to 2025), with a 98 percent hotel occupancy rate.

Between school parades at the Sambadrome, street marches, and citywide events, the event remains one of Brazil's main economic drivers.

The report, now in its fifth edition, consolidates data on accommodation, transportation, food service, and events, allowing for an analysis of returns on public investment and economic multipliers.

The tourism and events sectors alone generate €8.5 million in revenue during the month of the festival, confirming Carnival as a strategic lever for Rio de Janeiro's urban and financial development.

