Rights restored for 413,000 Kazakhstanis, says Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Berik Assylov briefed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on coordination measures taken to manage crime control and prevention. As a result, total criminal offenses fell 14.6% in the first nine months of the year, with crimes in public places down 22.3% and street crime dropping 20.1%.

In coordination with law enforcement bodies and relevant entities, prosecution authorities adopted a package of measures to tackle cyber fraud, illicit drug trade, and other major crimes.

The Head of State was informed that prosecutors have recovered 1.3 trillion tenge in assets to date. The funds have been utilized for the construction and modernization of 466 social infrastructure projects, with 378 facilities already completed.

In particular, key developments include major medical centers across six regions, Kazhymukan Munaitpasov Football Stadium in Astana, and upgraded airports in Balkhash, Pavlodar, and Arkalyk.

Kazakhstan continues to broaden international cooperation on asset recovery and the extradition and transfer of wanted individuals. The Prosecutor General’s Office signed 92 treaties across 39 jurisdictions. Kazakhstan extradited 50 individuals and handed over 123 to foreign countries.

Berik Assylov said that in line with the Presidential Decree issued December 17, 2025, prosecutors established a structured legal framework to protect investors. 2,886 investors have received support since the start of the year.

Prosecutors are monitoring 3,500 active projects. Integrating the National Digital Investment Platform with the Digital Oversight system has facilitated the timely detection of emerging problems.

In the socio-economic sphere, prosecutors restored the constitutional rights of 413,000 citizens, including labor rights for over 200,000 workers. Law enforcement recovered 2.5 billion tenge in unpaid wages and 7.9 billion tenge in child support obligations. Prosecutors also prevented public spending violations totaling 535 billion tenge, returning 66.4 billion tenge directly to the state budget.

The meeting emphasized promoting the Law and Order ideology, including among youth, as well as integrating artificial intelligence and digital oversight tools into prosecutorial workflows.

Following the meeting, the Head of State directed prosecutorial bodies to continue efforts to ensure legal compliance across all spheres, reinforce the supremacy of law and public safety, and coordinate law enforcement efforts, including during election periods. The President underscored the necessity of strict adherence to the constitutional values of a Just Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Wen Gang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group (CNMC).