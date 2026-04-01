Rider roster of XDS Astana Team set for Dwars door Vlaanderen 2026
04:27, 1 April 2026
XDS Astana Team will take part in the Belgian classic race Dwars door Vlaanderen on April 1, 2026, the club's press service reported.
The roster revealed today is made up of Davide Ballerini, Alberto Bettiol, Aaron Gate, Arjen Livyns, Alessandro Romele, Gleb Syritsa, Davide Toneatti.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko is off to a good start at the ATP 250 tennis event in Bucharest, Romania.