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    Rider roster of XDS Astana Team set for Dwars door Vlaanderen 2026

    04:27, 1 April 2026

    XDS Astana Team will take part in the Belgian classic race Dwars door Vlaanderen on April 1, 2026, the club's press service reported. 

    Rider roster of XDS Astana Team set for Dwars door Vlaanderen 2026
    Photo credit: SprintCycling

    The roster revealed today is made up of Davide Ballerini, Alberto Bettiol, Aaron Gate, Arjen Livyns, Alessandro Romele, Gleb Syritsa, Davide Toneatti.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko is off to a good start at the ATP 250 tennis event in Bucharest, Romania. 

    Sport Cycling XDS Astana Team
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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