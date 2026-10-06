Rider roster of XDS Astana Team set for Coppa Bernocchi
04:26, 6 October 2026
XDS Astana Team will take part in the Italian one-day race Coppa Bernocchi on October 5, Qazinform News Agency cites the team’s press service.
Rider roster includes Davide Ballerini, Alberto Bettiol, Darren Van Bekkum, Sergio Higuita, Alessandro Romele, Thomas Silva, and Nicolas Vinokurov.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Matteo Malucelli of the XDS Astana Team had won the final stage of Le Tour de Langkawi, securing his third stage victory at this year’s race and his ninth career stage win in the Malaysian cycling event.