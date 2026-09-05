Rice harvesting campaign kicks off in Kyzylorda region

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Vice Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly attended the event, where participants were presented with the latest research and practical developments in rice cultivation, including water-saving technologies, soil fertility improvement, and advanced farming methods.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The event also showcased modern agricultural machinery and equipment, as well as promising rice varieties adapted to the climatic conditions of the Kyzylorda region.

“The Head of State has repeatedly emphasized that a competitive agricultural sector requires modern science, advanced technologies, and skilled professionals. As part of its support for agricultural research, the Government is placing particular emphasis on modernizing infrastructure and equipment. This year, 16.8 billion tenge was allocated from the national budget for these purposes for the first time, including 4.1 billion tenge for the Zhakhayev Kazakh Scientific and Research Rice Growing Institute,” Kenzhekhanuly said.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The Vice Minister said the institute should become a national center of expertise in rice cultivation and water-saving technologies, bringing together the entire process from developing new varieties and conducting research to applying scientific advances directly in agricultural production.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

He added that the funding would help significantly modernize the institute’s laboratory and technological equipment, strengthen its research capacity, and accelerate the adoption of new technologies in agriculture.

“Modern infrastructure and equipment are essential for high-quality research and the effective application of its results. For the Kyzylorda region, it is particularly important that scientific developments address the industry’s practical needs, including increasing crop yields, reducing water consumption, ensuring the efficient use of land, and improving production efficiency. We will continue this work consistently,” Kenzhekhanuly stressed.

Diversifying crop production based on economic efficiency and water needs remains a key priority of Kazakhstan’s agricultural policy.

This year, crops cover 193,700 hectares in the Kyzylorda region, including 70,000 hectares of rice.

At the same time, the region continues to expand the use of water-saving technologies. In 2026, the area covered by these technologies reached 14,200 hectares, up from 8,100 hectares a year earlier.

Farmers are also increasingly using laser land leveling in rice fields to improve water distribution and create better growing conditions.

As part of broader diversification efforts, the region is expanding the cultivation of less water-intensive crops. In particular, the area planted with grain corn increased from 2,000 hectares to 11,000 hectares this year.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Field Day 2026 concluded with a ceremony honoring agricultural workers for their contributions to the development of the Kyzylorda region’s agricultural sector.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Zhakhayev Kazakh Scientific and Research Rice Growing Institute was testing a new rice variety in the Kyzylorda region.