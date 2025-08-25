Kazakhstan breeds a new water-saving rice variety

The new variety Syr Suluy selected by the researchers of the institute boasts a shorter growing period and consumes less water. The trial shows the new rice variety matures within 105-110 days, it has a high yield, and is fully adapted to the local climate and soil. It is expected to yield 80-85 centners per hectare.

As of now, Russian rice varieties are planted across the region with a growing period of 120-125 days.

The result of this scientific work will have a positive impact on the development of agriculture and the reduction of water consumption in rice fields, deputy chairman of the board of the Zhakhayev Kazakh Scientific and Research Rice Growing Institute Zhanuzak Baimanov said.

Besides, the institute, as part of cooperation with the Kazakh Natural Resources and Irrigation Ministry, continues trials of the Water Retainer substance to help retain soil moisture. This year, the Water Retainer was added to irrigated areas in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Akmola and Zhetysu regions.

The first trial involving four scientific research institutes claimed that the substance can reduce the rice vegetation period and help achieve significant water saving.

Noteworthy, Kazakh scientists developed two new high-yield rice varieties.